Israeli feeds abandoned animals in evacuated north

After the Hamas attack on October 7, fighting expanded to include the northern front of Israel, on the Borders with Lebanon, where cross fighting continues, residents of some northern areas were asked to evacuate some areas bordering Lebanon.

A drive that can take at least an hour if not more, Perry feels it is her duty to feed and look after the stray cats, especially in evacuated areas where stray cats will not find much to eat. Perry explained that it might seem crazy to talk about animals in times like these, when people are being killed, but cats and dogs that are left abandoned in these areas are dying.

"I know people are getting killed, both sides, and I am not into whatever politics, I'm not into left, right, I'm just into feeding and taking care of stray animals, or whatever animals people left behind," said Perry.

