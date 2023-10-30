Israeli feeds abandoned animals in evacuated north

After the Hamas attack on October 7, fighting expanded to include the northern front of Israel, on the Borders with Lebanon, where cross fighting continues, residents of some northern areas were asked to evacuate some areas bordering Lebanon.
A drive that can take at least an hour if not more, Perry feels it is her duty to feed and look after the stray cats, especially in evacuated areas where stray cats will not find much to eat. Perry explained that it might seem crazy to talk about animals in times like these, when people are being killed, but cats and dogs that are left abandoned in these areas are dying.
"I know people are getting killed, both sides, and I am not into whatever politics, I'm not into left, right, I'm just into feeding and taking care of stray animals, or whatever animals people left behind," said Perry. headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
Israeli officer says he found baby beheaded in Hamas attackA senior Israeli army officer said Friday that he had found the body of a decapitated baby in one of the kibbutz communities attacked by Hamas on October 7. Read more ⮕
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry diesMatthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' has been found dead at his home, US media reported Saturday. He was 54. Read more ⮕