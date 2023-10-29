Israeli buries daughter whose heart stopped during rocket siren

Watch more on iWantTFC A nine-year-old Israeli girl who died one week after suffering cardiac arrest during a rocket raid siren was laid to rest on Sunday (October 29) in her hometown of southern Israel’s Ashdod.

Tamar Chaya Torpiashvili suffered a heart attack when rocket raid sirens sounded during rocket attacks fired from the Gaza Strip on October 20. Torpiashvili lost consciousness and was on life support until she died on Friday (October 27), her father, Avraham, told Reuters.

“She didn’t die, she didn’t pass away, she was murdered. That siren murdered her. Not a knife nor a gun. A siren. That all it takes to take away the soul of a 9-year-old girl,“ he said, just after Tamar was buried. headtopics.com

According to Avraham, Tamar did not have any preexisting medical conditions or emergencies prior to October 20's incident, and was a "healthy girl". Rocket raid sirens, while not an uncommon in Israel, have become a more frequent occurrence in towns and cities across the country as Israeli forces expand their assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in retaliation for the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas militants. In response, Hamas have continued to fire rockets on targets across Israel, many of which are shot down by the country's Iron Dome defense system.

Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza for three weeks since Hamas' devastating October 7 attack, which killed around 1,400 Israelis. Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people, say 8,005 Palestinians - including 3,324 minors - have been killed in Israel's campaign to obliterate the Iran-backed militants. —Story from Reuters headtopics.com

