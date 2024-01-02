Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza as war with Hamas expected to last until 2024

Unrelenting Israeli bombardment rocked Gaza on Monday, while an army spokesman warned the war on the besieged territory’s Hamas rulers will continue throughout 2024. Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant met troops inside Gaza on Monday, and vowed in a statement that “life will return to its course” for residents of border communities hit in Hamas’s October 7 attacks that triggered the war.

In the southern Gaza Strip, AFPTV footage showed smoke billowing after a strike on Rafah and further north Palestinians, including children, wounded in a strike in Khan Yunis were brought to the city’s Nasser hospital. In central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah residents were inspecting the damage and searching for survivors under the rubble. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the army was preparing for the “prolonged fighting” ahead “throughout this year





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Egypt hosts Hamas delegation for talks on ending Gaza warEgypt is due to host a high-level Hamas delegation for talks aimed at putting an end to the war with Israel. Israeli shelling near a hospital in Gaza has caused numerous casualties. The UN estimates that an additional 100,000 displaced people have arrived in the southern border city of Rafah.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Israel's War on Hamas in Gaza to Continue, Says NetanyahuPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza will persist for several more months, disregarding international calls for a cease-fire. The Biden administration has supported Israel and authorized emergency weapons sales. Israeli forces have targeted refugee camps and advanced in Khan Younis.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Israel Intensifies Fighting Against Hamas in GazaIsrael intensifies its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, worsening the dire conditions for civilians. Pope Francis calls for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages. Christmas festivities in Bethlehem are cancelled due to the war.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Israeli Troops Prepare for Ground Assault on Gaza StripIsraeli troops prepare for a ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in retaliation for an unprecedented assault on its territory. Iran warns of "far-reaching consequences" if Israel's bombardment is not stopped. The attack by Hamas fighters resulted in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history, with 1,300 people killed.

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Israeli Military Rounds Up Palestinians in Gaza StripIsraeli soldiers have been detaining and mistreating Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip, according to human rights activists and released detainees.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Palestinian Militants Carry Out Deadly Attack on Israeli Soldiers in GazaPalestinian militants carry out a deadly attack on Israeli soldiers in Gaza, highlighting the resistance of Hamas despite months of bombardment.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »