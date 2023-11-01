Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants

Some 800,000 Palestinians have reportedly fled to the south, but many have not, in part because they say nowhere is safe as Israeli airstrikes in the south have continued to cause civilian deaths. The window to flee may be closing, as Israeli forces reached Gaza’s main north-south highway this week.More than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war, mostly women and minors, the Gaza Health Ministry said Tuesday, without providing a breakdown between civilians and fighters.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israeli military jets strike Gaza camp, says Hamas commander killedAn Israel Defense Forces statement says the strike by fighter jets on Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Israeli forces battle Hamas in Gaza City, as 800,000 Palestinians have fled southDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip—Israeli ground forces attacked Hamas militants and infrastructure on Tuesday in northern Gaza, which the military said some 800,000 people have fled since the war began more than three weeks ago, even as warplanes continued to strike from end to end of the sealed-off territory.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Hamas says it fires on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assaultIsrael expands ground operations in Gaza as it seeks to punish Hamas for a deadly gun rampage three weeks ago that Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Israel-Hamas war latest: Troops advance in Gaza, ‘impossible’ hospital evacuation and regional warningsIsraeli troops have advanced more than two miles into Gaza in their expanding ground operation, a CNN analysis has found, as aid groups warned civil order is breaking down and hospitals grapple with “impossible” orders to evacuate patients.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Israel PM rejects Gaza ceasefire as 'surrender to Hamas'Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Israel PM rejects Gaza ceasefire as 'surrender to Hamas'Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas 'will not happen', as the UN warned not enough aid was coming in to meet 'unprecedented humanitarian needs'.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕