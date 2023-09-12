Israeli air strikes kill 32 Palestinians in south Gaza

Israeli air strikes on residential blocks in south Gaza killed at least 32 Palestinians on Saturday, November 18, medics said. The offensive could compel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to move again, compounding a dire humanitarian crisis.





🏆80. rapplerdotcom » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Israeli forces battle Hamas in Gaza City, as 800,000 Palestinians have fled southDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip—Israeli ground forces attacked Hamas militants and infrastructure on Tuesday in northern Gaza, which the military said some 800,000 people have fled since the war began more than three weeks ago, even as warplanes continued to strike from end to end of the sealed-off territory.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Israeli Forces Warn Palestinians to Flee Southern GazaIsraeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, signaling a possible expansion of operations to areas where hundreds of thousands of people who heeded earlier evacuation orders are crowded into. Know more:

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Israeli airstrikes surge in Gaza, destroying homes and killing hundreds of PalestiniansRAFAH, Gaza Strip—Israel escalated airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, crushing families in the rubble of residential buildings, as health officials said hundreds of Palestinians were killed in the past day and medical facilities were shut down because of bomb damage and lack of power.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: North Gaza Palestinians defy Israeli evacuation amid airstrike fearsDEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip: Mahmoud Shalabi did not evacuate his home in northern Gaza despite the frightful Israeli warnings of a looming, far more brutal assault to come as it presses ahead with its war against the Hamas militant group.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Israeli fire kills 9 in West Bank as Palestinians rally for Gaza: ministryRAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories - At least nine Palestinians were killed Friday by Israeli fire across the occupied West Bank during rallies in solidarity with war-battered Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza exceeds 4,600: ministryGAZA, Palestinian Territories -- The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 4,651, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »