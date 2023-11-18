Israel warns Palestinians in Khan Younis to move closer to humanitarian aid

Israel issued a fresh warning to Palestinians in the southern city of Khan Younis to move out of the line of fire and closer to humanitarian aid , in the latest indication that it plans to attack Hamas in south Gaza after subduing the north. Such a move could compel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to relocate again, worsening a dire humanitarian crisis.





