Israel strikes refugee camp, kills Hamas commander

Military spokesman Jonathan Conricus described Biari as "pivotal in the planning and execution" of Hamas raids into Israel last month that killed 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry denounced the incident as "a heinous Israeli massacre" and said an initial toll of 50 dead and 150 wounded was sure to rise.

Saudi Arabia also criticised the strike, with its foreign ministry issuing a statement saying it condemned "in the strongest terms possible the inhumane targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the Jabalia refugee camp".

The Palestinian telecommunications agency said Wednesday that phone and internet services had "been completely cut off in Gaza", the second such blackout in a week. That is one of the biggest flows since a US-brokered deal was reached, but much less than humanitarian groups say is needed.

SIMILAR NEWS:

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israeli military jets strike Gaza camp, says Hamas commander killedAn Israel Defense Forces statement says the strike by fighter jets on Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Hamas says it fires on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assaultIsrael expands ground operations in Gaza as it seeks to punish Hamas for a deadly gun rampage three weeks ago that Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people

BUSINESSMIRROR: Israeli forces battle Hamas in Gaza City, as 800,000 Palestinians have fled southDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip—Israeli ground forces attacked Hamas militants and infrastructure on Tuesday in northern Gaza, which the military said some 800,000 people have fled since the war began more than three weeks ago, even as warplanes continued to strike from end to end of the sealed-off territory.

Israel PM rejects Gaza ceasefire as 'surrender to Hamas'

PHILSTARNEWS: Israel PM rejects Gaza ceasefire as 'surrender to Hamas'Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas 'will not happen', as the UN warned not enough aid was coming in to meet 'unprecedented humanitarian needs'.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnelsThe tunnels are a prime objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, following its deadly surprise attack on southern Israel three weeks ago

