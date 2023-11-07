Israel Screens Film Depicting Hamas' October 7 Massacre

Israel is organizing showings for media around the world of a film depicting Hamas' October 7 massacre of hundreds of Israeli citizens. The film has already been shown in various cities and countries, including the UN in New York and Geneva. Israel aims to raise awareness about the attack and its devastating consequences.
Philippines Headlines
Hamas says Gaza death toll tops 10,000 as Israel steps up war
The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday after nearly one month of bombardment by Israel whose offensive against Palestinian militants showed signs of intensifying.
