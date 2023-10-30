Israel says 'dozens' of militants killed in Gaza raids

A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows Israeli shelling of the northern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 29, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.JERUSALEM, unidentified — Israeli forces killed "dozens" of militants in overnight clashes in Gaza, the military said Monday as it presses its hardline response to the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The army said "troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels and attempted to attack the troops". Al-Azhar is in the heart of Gaza City which has been the focus of Israel's attacks since the start of its campaign after the Hamas attacks which it says left 1,400 dead, mostly civilians.

The army said it has struck "over 600 terror targets, including weapons depots, dozens of anti-tank missile launching positions, as well as hideouts and staging grounds used by the Hamas terrorist organisation" in recent days.

