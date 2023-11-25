Israel Receives List of Hostages to be Freed from Gaza

Israel has received a list of hostages set to be freed from Gaza on Saturday by Palestinian militant group Hamas. The released hostages, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, were transferred out of Gaza and handed over to Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing. They were then taken to Israel for medical checks and reunions with relatives.
Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostagesHamas's armed wing said Saturday it was ready to release the hostages it abducted during its shock attack on October 7 if Israel freed all Palestinians held in its prisons.
Premature Babies Evacuated from Gaza as Hamas Accuses Israel of Deadly StrikeTwenty-eight premature babies were evacuated from war-devastated Gaza to Egypt on Monday as the Hamas-run health ministry accused Israel of a deadly strike on the territory's Indonesian Hospital.
