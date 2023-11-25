Israel Receives List of Hostages to be Freed from Gaza

Israel has received a list of hostages set to be freed from Gaza on Saturday by Palestinian militant group Hamas. The released hostages, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, were transferred out of Gaza and handed over to Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing. They were then taken to Israel for medical checks and reunions with relatives.





