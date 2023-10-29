Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second stage’ of Gaza war

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Gaza’s besieged residents had faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout as Israel’s warplanes dropped bombs and its troops and armor pushed into the Hamas-ruled enclave, with Israeli military chiefs signaling they were gearing up for an expanded ground offensive.
Even as initial ground operations appeared limited for now, Netanyahu pledged to spare no effort to free the more than 200 hostages, including foreigners, held by Hamas. “This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza,” UNRWA said in a statement. headtopics.com
Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday. Israel’s chief military spokesperson declined to say whether Israel had been behind the telecommunications blackout but said it would do what it needed to protect its forces.
“A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. The UN Security Council plans to meet on Monday on the Israel-Gaza crisis, diplomats said.
