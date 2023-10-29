Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second stage’ of Gaza war

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gaza’s besieged residents had faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout as Israel’s warplanes dropped bombs and its troops and armor pushed into the Hamas-ruled enclave, with Israeli military chiefs signaling they were gearing up for an expanded ground offensive.

Even as initial ground operations appeared limited for now, Netanyahu pledged to spare no effort to free the more than 200 hostages, including foreigners, held by Hamas. “This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza,” UNRWA said in a statement. headtopics.com

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday. Israel’s chief military spokesperson declined to say whether Israel had been behind the telecommunications blackout but said it would do what it needed to protect its forces.

“A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. The UN Security Council plans to meet on Monday on the Israel-Gaza crisis, diplomats said.

Israel presses ground campaign vs Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsraeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group. Read more ⮕

Hamas vows ‘full force’ after Israel steps up Gaza ground operationsThe Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza said earlier its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel after Israel reported intensified attacks in Gaza Read more ⮕

Gaza under blackout as Israel reports ‘good progress’ in war against HamasGaza is under an almost complete communications blackout, with internet and phone services cut for more than 12 hours by Saturday morning Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnelsIsrael pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when it said 150 'underground targets' were hit. Read more ⮕

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths exceed 8,000Defining the News Read more ⮕

Hamas says battling Israeli troops on the ground in GazaIsraeli military spokesman Major Nir Dinar told AFP: 'Our troops are operating inside Gaza as they did yesterday.' Read more ⮕