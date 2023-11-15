Israel Launches Operation Inside Gaza's Largest Hospital

Israel said its military launched a “targeted” operation against Hamas early Wednesday morning inside Gaza’s largest hospital, where thousands of Palestinians are believed to be sheltering. Conditions at Al-Shifa Hospital, which has run out of fuel and is no longer considered operational, have deteriorated rapidly in recent days amid intense fighting, with doctors warning of a “catastrophic” situation for patients, staff and displaced people still inside.
Wednesday’s raid sparked international criticism. In a statement posted online, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had begun “a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital.” Khader Al-Za’anoun, a reporter for the Palestinian news agency Wafa, described scenes of heavy fighting to CNN. “Explosions are shaking the buildings of Al-Shifa Hospital … which is besieged from all four directions, following the launching of rocket and artillery shells in the vicinity of the hospital,” he said in a text messag
İNTERAKSYON: U.S. President Biden meets Defense Department leadersU.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. Strip must be protected and he hoped for “less intrusive” action by Israel as Israel i tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave’s main hospital. City’s main medical center, which Israel says sits atop of tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields. Israel launched its war against Hamas after the Islamist Palestinian group’s Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel . Around 1,200 people died in that attack and 240 were dragged to medical authorities say more than 11,000 people have been confirmed killed, about 40% children
