Israel intensifies raids vs Hamas

The United Nations called for humanitarian truce in Gaza, warning that thousands more civilians could die, as Israel intensified its ground operations in what they call a “Hamas-run territory.”
The United Nations called for humanitarian truce in Gaza, warning that thousands more civilians could die, as Israel intensified its ground operations in what they call a “Hamas-run territory.”
Philippines Headlines
Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnelsIsrael pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when it said 150 'underground targets' were hit. Read more ⮕
Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostagesHamas's armed wing said Saturday it was ready to release the hostages it abducted during its shock attack on October 7 if Israel freed all Palestinians held in its prisons. Read more ⮕