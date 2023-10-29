Israel intensifies raids vs Hamas

The United Nations called for humanitarian truce in Gaza, warning that thousands more civilians could die, as Israel intensified its ground operations in what they call a “Hamas-run territory.”

The United Nations called for humanitarian truce in Gaza, warning that thousands more civilians could die, as Israel intensified its ground operations in what they call a “Hamas-run territory.”

Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnelsIsrael pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when it said 150 'underground targets' were hit. Read more ⮕

Israel says Hamas war has 'entered new phase'Israel said on Saturday its war with Hamas had 'entered a new phase' as the army relentlessly pounded Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign vs Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsraeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group. Read more ⮕

Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostagesHamas's armed wing said Saturday it was ready to release the hostages it abducted during its shock attack on October 7 if Israel freed all Palestinians held in its prisons. Read more ⮕

Israel's Netanyahu says Hamas war 'will be long and difficult'Defining the News Read more ⮕

US Republicans pledge support for Israel amid war with HamasDefining the News Read more ⮕