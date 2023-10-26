Israel-Hamas war threatens world economy, bankers tell Saudi forum

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -The Gaza war raging between Israel and Hamas could deal a heavy blow to the global economy, banking titans told a glitzy investment forum in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Hamas militants who stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 killed at least 1,400 people and took more than 220 hostages, according to Israeli officials. "What just happened recently in Israel and Gaza ... you put all this together, I think the impact on economic development is even more serious," World Bank President Ajay Banga told the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

"I think we're at a very dangerous juncture," he added at the event often referred to as"Davos in the Desert". BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said that"if these things are not resolved, it probably means more global terrorism, which means more insecurity, which means more (of) society is going to be fearful, less hope.More than 6,000 delegates are registered for the three-day event that will feature appearances by global banking chiefs and the presidents of South Korea, Kenya and Rwanda, organisers say. headtopics.com

The conflict comes halfway through the Vision 2030 reform agenda championed by the kingdom's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which is intended to remake the oil-reliant Saudi economy.

"It's harder to get people to invest, to golf in Riyadh, or to sun along the Red Sea coast when the region is associated with war and terrorism." A source familiar with discussions on possible normalisation with Israel told AFP this month that the process had been paused.Saudi officials have signalled they intend to forge ahead with their economic reform plans despite fears of wider regional turmoil. headtopics.com

World leaders seek to suspend Israel-Hamas fighting for Gaza aidThe United States and Russia put forward rival plans on humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians Read more ⮕

Israel ramps up its airstrikes on Hamas targets in GazaIsrael ramped up its airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza despite the release of four hostages held by the Palestinian militants. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war can affect PH energy prices, remittance flow — IMFThe International Monetary Fund warns the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas could affect energy prices and remittance flow in the Philippines. Read more ⮕

Biden treads tightrope on Israel-Hamas ceasefireWASHINGTON, United States -- US President Joe Biden’s administration is treading a tightrope on Israel, with Washington firmly backing its ally while urging caution and calling for pauses in the fighting to get aid into Gaza. Read more ⮕

Three Filipinos remain in Gaza City amid Israel-Hamas warThe Philippine government earlier ordered the mandatory evacuation of 131 Filipinos in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Mga namatay sa Israel-Hamas conflict pumalo na ng 6,000Lalo pang lumalalim ang humanitarian crisis sa Gaza Strip kung saan malapit nang sumampa sa 6,000 ang bilang ng mga nasasawi, sa ika-19 na araw ng Israel-Hamas conflict. Read more ⮕