Israel-Hamas War in Gaza to Pause for Hostage Exchange

A pause in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza will start on Friday morning (Friday afternoon in Manila) and an exchange of hostages and prisoners will follow hours later, mediator Qatar said, after nearly seven weeks of fighting. The breakthrough four-day truce facilitated by Qatar with help from Egypt and the United States had been due to take effect on Thursday but was delayed after a last-minute hitch.

Qatar said the pause would begin Friday at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) with the "first batch" of 13 civilian hostages -- all women and children from the same families -- being handed over around nine hours later. Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails would also be released on Friday, Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said, adding a list of names had been approved, without saying how many. The agreement entailed a "complete ceasefire with no attacks from the air or the ground" and the skies clear of drones to "allow for the hostage release to happen in a safe environment", Ansari sai





ANCALERTS » / 🏆 26. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World leaders seek to suspend Israel-Hamas fighting for Gaza aidThe United States and Russia put forward rival plans on humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Three Filipinos remain in Gaza City amid Israel-Hamas warThe Philippine government earlier ordered the mandatory evacuation of 131 Filipinos in Gaza.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Gaza hospitals in crisis as Israel-Hamas conflict rages onGaza's hospitals were facing 'complete collapse', Palestinian medics warned Wednesday as the UN said supplies were running critically low.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Hamas vows ‘full force’ after Israel steps up Gaza ground operationsThe Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza said earlier its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel after Israel reported intensified attacks in Gaza

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Over 10,000 dead in Israel-Hamas war as attacks on Gaza continueThe death toll stemming from clashes between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has topped 10,000.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Israel PM rejects Gaza ceasefire as 'surrender to Hamas'Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas 'will not happen', as the UN warned not enough aid was coming in to meet 'unprecedented humanitarian needs'.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »