Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israeli troops and armor pushed deeper into the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, reaching built-up areas as the U.N. and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

The Associated Press could not independently verify that either line was functioning.Meanwhile, crowded hospitals in northern Gaza came under growing threat. The U.N. said Monday that strikes hit near Gaza City's Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals and the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza in recent days.All 10 hospitals still working in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders in recent days, the U.N.'s office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs said.

Group halts voting in Puerto Princesa City, tears ballots apartSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

3 teens held for gun ban violation in Negros OrientalSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Barangay chair bet in Negros Oriental town faces disqualificationSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Viscom activates center to monitor troops securing BSKESunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Western Visayas top cop calls for timely reporting of election violationsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Mayor wishes for peaceful polls in HimamaylanSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕