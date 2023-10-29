Israel evacuates town near Lebanon border

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip early Friday, hitting areas in the south where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, and it began evacuating a sizable town near the country’s border with Lebanon in a sign that a potential ground invasion of Gaza could trigger regional turmoil.

Doctors in darkened wards across Gaza performed surgeries by the light of mobile phones and used vinegar to treat infected wounds.FragileThe deal to get aid into Gaza by way of Rafah, the territory’s only crossing not controlled by Israel, remained fragile. Israel said the supplies could only go to civilians and that it would “thwart” any diversions by Hamas.

