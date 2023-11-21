Israel Delays Gaza Truce and Hostage Release

Israel said a four-day Gaza truce and hostage release will not start until at least Friday, stalling a breakthrough deal to pause the war with Hamas. Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said the release of at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas was still on track, but would not happen on Thursday as expected. “The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly,” he said in a statement.
“The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday.”The delay is a hammer blow to families desperate to see their loved ones return home, and to two million-plus Gazans praying for an end to 47 days of war and deprivation. The complex and carefully choreographed deal saw Israel and Hamas agree to a four-day truce, during which at least 50 hostages taken in the Palestinian militant group’s deadly Oct.7 attacks would be released. For every 10 additional hostages released, there would be an extra day’s “pause” in fighting, an Israeli government document sai
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »
Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »
Premature Babies Evacuated from Gaza as Hamas Accuses Israel of Deadly StrikeTwenty-eight premature babies were evacuated from war-devastated Gaza to Egypt on Monday as the Hamas-run health ministry accused Israel of a deadly strike on the territory's Indonesian Hospital.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Hamas says Gaza death toll tops 10,000 as Israel steps up warThe death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday after nearly one month of bombardment by Israel whose offensive against Palestinian militants showed signs of intensifying.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »