Israel Delays Gaza Truce and Hostage Release

Israel said a four-day Gaza truce and hostage release will not start until at least Friday, stalling a breakthrough deal to pause the brutal and bloody seven-week-old war. Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi indicated the release of at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas was on track, but would not happen until Friday at the earliest.

The delay is a hammer blow to families desperate to see their loved ones return home, and to two million-plus Gazans praying for an end to 47 days of war and destruction





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaza lost telecom contact again; Israel’s military says it has surrounded Gaza City | Wafaa Shurafa, Najib Jobain & Kareem ChehayebDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip—Gaza lost communications Sunday in its third total outage of the Israel-Hamas war, while Israel’s military said it encircled Gaza City and divided the besieged coastal strip into two. “Today there is north Gaza and south Gaza,” Rear Adm.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Ambulance airstrike delays exit of Pinoys from Gaza | Malou Talosig-BartolomeTHE exit of the first batch of 20 Filipinos from Gaza Strip on Sunday has been delayed following the airstrike on an ambulance that allegedly carried Hamas terrorists.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Fierce fighting in Gaza City; US says Palestinians must govern Gaza post-warThe Israeli military says its troops had advanced into the heart of Gaza City, while Hamas says its fighters had inflicted heavy losses

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

World Bank urges cooling of Israel-Gaza conflict as annual meetings start'We're all just very much taken aback by the magnitude of the casualties on both sides,' says Anna Bjerde, the World Bank's managing director of operations

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Gaza under blackout as Israel reports ‘good progress’ in war against HamasGaza is under an almost complete communications blackout, with internet and phone services cut for more than 12 hours by Saturday morning

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnelsIsrael pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when it said 150 'underground targets' were hit.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »