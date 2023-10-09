Israel and Hamas Agree to Four-Day Truce, Hostages to be Released

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day truce, with Hamas releasing dozens of hostages taken on October 7. The Israeli cabinet approved the accord after a long meeting, and at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages will be released in return for a four-day lull in military operations. Hamas also stated that 150 Palestinians would be released from Israeli jails.





Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire as Israeli soldiers battle Hamas on second day of attackA broader look at today’s business

Israel envoy: 2 Filipinos 'likely kidnapped' by HamasAn Israeli envoy suspects two Filipinos unaccounted for in Israel were likely kidnapped by Hamas militants.

At least two Filipinos injured in Israel amid Israel-Hamas conflict, says envoyThe Philippine Embassy in Israel says at least two Filipinos were injured as the war between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues.

The law amid lawlessnessGIVEN the national outrage following the unconscionable Hamas attack on Israel that really caught a normally vigilant Israel Defense Forces off-guard, add to that the fact that Hamas continues to harass Israel with rockets launched at Israeli territory till the moment of this writing, Israel could have sent its tanks rolling into Gaza, pulverizing...

Israel to allow fuel trucks into Gaza amid aid delivery shortagesIsrael has agreed to allow two fuel trucks a day into Gaza, Israeli officials said Friday, after the UN warned shortages had halted aid deliveries and put people at risk of starvation. The situation was dire at the Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza. Israel's army said it was still searching the sprawling complex for suspected hideouts of fighters from the Islamist movement's armed wing. Hamas rejects an Israeli charge that it has a command center at the hospital, where thousands of people, including wounded patients and premature babies, are believed to be inside. The hospital also denies the claim. Israel has vowed to "crush" Hamas in response to the group's October 7 attack, when it broke through Gaza's militarized border to kill about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and take about 240 hostage, according to Israeli officials. The army's aerial bombing and ground campaign has killed about 11,500 people, including thousands of children, according to Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007

