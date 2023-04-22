Israel and Hamas Agree to Cease-Fire in Gaza War

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza. The cease-fire will free hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and bring aid to the besieged territory. The war, now in its seventh week, has caused extensive damage and raised fears of a wider conflict.





inquirerdotnet » / 🏆 3. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel and Hamas agree to four-day truce, hostages to be releasedIsrael and Hamas have reached an agreement for a four-day truce, during which dozens of hostages will be released. The truce offers a brief pause in the nearly seven weeks of total war between the two sides.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Agree to Four-Day Truce, Hostages to be ReleasedIsrael and Hamas have reached an agreement for a four-day truce, with the release of hostages taken by Hamas. The Israeli cabinet has approved the accord, and at least 50 hostages will be released in exchange for a temporary halt in military operations. Hamas has also announced the release of 150 Palestinians from Israeli jails.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Israel pounds Gaza after Hamas threatens hostagesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Hamas threatens hostages as Israel tightens Gaza siegeJERUSALEM, UNDEFINED - Palestinian militant group Hamas, which dragged off about 150 people in its surprise weekend assault on Israel, threatened to execute the hostages if Israeli air strikes continue 'targeting' Gaza residents without warning.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Israel says 1,500 Hamas militants dead after battles near GazaPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israel's military campaign was only the start of a sustained war to destroy Hamas.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Hamas threatens to kill captives from IsraelHamas threatens to execute its hostages if Israel continues its deadly air strikes on Gaza.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »