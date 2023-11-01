Is this Nikki De Moura's response to viral video of Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil?

Is this Nikki's response to Nawat Itsaragrisil, founder of Miss Grand International, who criticized her for being unprofessional during the finals of the international beauty pageant in Vietnam? On Nov. 1, Nikki shared an Instagram story of herself in an evening gown with the caption"unbothered queen" and blew a kiss.Instead, Nikki shared videos of her supporters replicating her Miss Grand International stage walk.

Despite the claims made by Nawat against Nikki, her supporters in the pageant community continue to express their unwavering support for her.

