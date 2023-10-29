Iran warns of new fronts against the US if Gaza war drags on

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian declined to detail the consequences Iran might have in store. He denied that Iran had instructed groups in Syria and Iraq to target US forces in recent days, and said it was Washington — not Tehran — that was fanning the violence in the days since Hamas militants killed some 1,400 people in an attack on Israel and Israeli forces responded with punishing airstrikes.

“I would like to warn right here that the continuation of the situation, the continuation of the killing of the people in Gaza — women and children — will make the situation get out of control in the region,” he said. “The American side should decide — does it really want to escalate, intensify the war?”

He said groups attacking US forces in Syria and Iraq are acting independently, and haven’t received direction from Tehran. Attention has also focused on the possible outcome if Israel proceeds with a full ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in a bid to root out Hamas after an Oct. 7 raid by the group, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union. Airstrikes of Gaza have already killed thousands of people, and on Friday the UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire. headtopics.com

Amirabdollahian warned that a ground invasion would have dire consequences for Israel. The Israel Defense Forces have stepped up attacks in recent days, and the IDF said in a statement Friday they were preparing for “future stages of the operation” with expanded operations on the ground.

