Iran-Sudan rapprochement threatens to deepen deadly civil war

With cease-fire talks for Sudan’s six-month-old conflict set to resume Thursday in Saudi Arabia, Tehran’s recent rapprochement with the North African nation’s army throws a potential wildcard into a crisis already vulnerable to outside interference.

The battle for control of Sudan, a resource-rich nation situated on the Red Sea near a choke-point for global shipping, has already killed more than 9,000 people and forced 5.6 million from their homes. Iran backs militant groups ranging from Hamas in Gaza to Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen.

The reforging of relations, which includes a move to reopen embassies shuttered in 2016, come as Western powers try to stop the Israel-Hamas war from spilling over into other Middle Eastern countries, from Lebanon to Iraq, where Iran-aligned forces hold sway. headtopics.com

Among the worries, the people said, are that Iran may widen its drone program, which according to the US has already supplied Hezbollah, Hamas, Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq, the Houthis and Ethiopia’s army.

Iran and Sudan in 2007 signed a mutual defense agreement after which there were increased sales of Iranian missiles and drones to Khartoum, the Geneva-based Small Arms Survey said in a 2014 report. It cited evidence Iran had a significant role in Sudan’s weapons industry, using a major manufacturing facility in the African nation’s capital to produce armaments and as an onward supply hub. headtopics.com

Iran and Sudan were close for much of the past three decades, allied by a shared admiration for revolutionary Islam after President Omar al-Bashir seized power in 1989 and made the African country a pariah in the West. That changed around 2015, when Sudan tilted toward regional giant Saudi Arabia and sent troops to help fight against Yemen’s Houthis, putting it at odds with Iran.

