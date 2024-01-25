Iran Involved in Ship Attacks by Yemen's Houthi Rebels, Says US Navy Commander

Iran is believed to be involved in ship attacks carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels during Israel's war against Hamas. The US Navy's top Mideast commander stated that while Tehran may not have directed individual attacks, their involvement in attacks has expanded beyond the Persian Gulf. The Houthi attacks on merchant shipping are considered the most significant in decades.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Calls for Urgent Action Against Yemen's Houthi Rebels for Attacking ShipsThe United States urges the UN Security Council to take immediate action against Yemen's Houthi rebels for their attacks on ships in the Red Sea trade route. The US also warns Iran about its support to the rebels.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

US Conducts Fifth Strike Against Houthi Rebel Sites in YemenUS forces continue strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen as attacks on vessels in the Red Sea persist. The latest strikes destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

US and UK conduct retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets in YemenThe US and British militaries bombed multiple targets in eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday night, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the rebels’ missile-launching capabilities.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Iran's Navy Captures Oil Tanker in Gulf of OmanIran's navy captures an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that had its cargo of Iranian oil seized by the United States over sanctions. The seizure comes after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

UN Security Council to Vote on Condemning Houthi Attacks on Merchant VesselsThe UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution that would condemn and demand an immediate halt to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea area.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Yemen's Huthis Remain a Threat to International Shipping Despite Recent StrikesRecent strikes against Yemen's Huthis are unlikely to end the threat they pose to international shipping, with the Iran-backed rebels having already survived years of heavy aerial bombardment by Gulf states. Yemen's Huthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile on January 12, 2024 in retaliation for overnight American and British strikes targeting the Iran-backed rebels. The assessment of damage from the strikes by the United States and Britain is still ongoing, with casualties expected to be low.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »