IPU seeks speedy action on case vs. Duterte

“The Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is appalled that the former President of the Philippines directly threatened on air the life of a member of parliament,” the group said.“The IPU demands that, in light of the serious concerns arising from this situation, the treatment of Ms. Castro’s complaint will proceed speedily; and wishes to be kept informed in this regard,” it added.

“The IPU remains concerned that Ms. Elago’s complaint regarding her alleged red-tagging is still pending with the Ombudsman with no sign of it being actively examined. The IPU also calls on the Ombudsman to take the necessary action to examine the complaint along with any steps its findings may warrant; and wishes to be kept informed in this regard,” the IPU said.

(“It’s you communists who I want to kill. I told her (Vice President Sara Duterte, his daughter), be frank. Say I will use this intelligence fund for the mental development of Filipinos because my targets are you communists there in Congress. Be frank with France Castro.”)

Duterte was protected from prosecution when he was president, but now that he is an ordinary citizen he can be charged for alleged crimes committed. Duterte’s former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo dismissed the complaint as having “no legal basis” and was only filed “for propaganda purposes.”

Castro’s lawyer Antonio La Vina said the maximum penalty for “grave threats” was six years in jail and a fine of up to P100,000.

