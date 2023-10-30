IP Summit sought to address Marilog killings

POLICE Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) Regional Director PBGen Alden B. Delvo stated during a media interview on Thursday, October 26, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) that he initiated the Indigenous Peoples Summit to address the issue of killings in Marilog.Delvo said that the Marilog killings have been primarily driven by land conflicts and personal disputes. He emphasized his commitment to ending these incidents during his term.

Meanwhile, Third District Representative Isidro Ungab acknowledged the challenges faced in Marilog, particularly in Lumay, Baganihan, Buda, and Marahan. He recalled a time when peace prevailed in the area, even mentioning personal experiences hunting without encountering conflicts or New People's Army (NPA) presence.

