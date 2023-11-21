Involuntary Hunger Rate in the Philippines Decreases, but Increases in Metro Manila

Some 9.8 percent of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger—being hungry and not having anything to eat – at least once in the past three months, the latest Social Weather Stations survey showed. While the national average was better than the 10.4 percent reported in June, involuntary hunger in Metro Manila went up to 17.3 percent from 15.7 percent in June. Involuntary hunger in the Balance of Luzon was higher than the national average, at 10.

3 percent, but 1 percentage point lower than it was in June.A separate survey by OCTA Research, meanwhile, showed fewer Filipino families rated themselves poor and hungry in the third quarter. The survey, conducted from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, found that 46 percent of respondents or 12.1 million Filipino families considered themselves poor for the third quarter of 2023. The figure was 4 percentage points lower than the second quarter survey result of 50 percent or 13.2 million families. SWS said the 9.8 percent hunger rate in September 2023 was the sum of 8.4 percent who experienced “moderate hunger” and 1.4 percent who experienced “severe hunger.





