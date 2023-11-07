Investors cautious as US borrowing costs remain uncertain

Investors were unable to maintain the momentum seen after US officials hinted that the era of rising borrowing costs was over, while a jump in Treasury yields Monday revived jitters that there could still be one more lift to come. Speeches by a number of decision-makers this week including governor Jerome Powell will be analysed for clues about the outlook, with some officials still reluctant to call an end to the tightening cycle.

That comes even as a string of figures in recent weeks have indicated that while it remained resilient, the world's number two economy was showing signs of slowing, and a jobs report Friday suggested the labour market was also softening. On Monday, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari said: "Before we declare that 'we’re absolutely done, we've solved the problem', let's get more data and see how the economy evolves." He told Fox News that "we need to let the data keep coming to us to see if we really have got the inflation genie back in the bottle so to speak". All three main indexes on Wall Street ended slightly higher Monday, though the gains were tempered by a pick-up in 10-year Treasury yields, which came as a large amount of US debt hits the market

