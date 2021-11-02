Investing in Water Infrastructure: A Social Responsibility

Investing in water infrastructure is not an easy task. It is an arduous job with social responsibility at the core of the project. Dipping into the water business must navigate the course within an ethical framework. One should bear in mind that unclean water and poor sanitation are a leading cause of child mortality.

The United Nations has recognized the human right to water and sanitation—and made the availability of the commodity as part of the sustainable development goals that every nation must achieve. The World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019 noted that one in 10 Filipinos do not have access to clean water sources. Just in March this year, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) confirmed that 11 million Filipino families meet their water needs from “unsafe” sources, including rivers, lakes and even rain water. Without access to clean water, 53,066 Filipinos died between 2010 and 2019 due to water-borne diseases, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) show. The dire statistics underscore the need for sustainable water management

