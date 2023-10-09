Investigation on Smartmatic President's Alleged Meeting with Presidential Candidate's Allies

The Commission on Elections is investigating allegations that the president of Smartmatic met with allies of a presidential candidate during the 2022 national elections campaign, which is a breach of electoral rules. A 12-person investigative panel is set to release its findings on the allegation and other cases related to Smartmatic before the end of the year.





🏆 1. PhilstarNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comelec to hear petition to disqualify Smartmatic from 2025 electionsThe Commission on Elections will tackle this month the petition to disqualify technology provider Smartmatic from bidding for the automated election system (AES) for the 2025 elections.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Comelec to hear petition on Smartmatic disqualificationThe Commission on Elections is set to hear a petition seeking to prevent technology provider Smartmatic from participating in future elections.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Ex-Comelec chair Andres Bautista denies receiving bribe money from SmartmaticAndres Bautista, former chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), has denied receiving

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Maldives presidential run-off pits pro-India, pro-China figuresMaldives' elections commission says 'no issues yet' in the conduct of the presidential run-off election

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Comelec mulls indefinite suspension of voter registration in Israel due to conflictThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) is planning to suspend

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Comelec pushes internet votingTHE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is keen on implementing internet voting for Filipinos overseas.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »