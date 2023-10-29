Introducing Redmi Pad SE: Perfect companion for work, play

Looking for a tablet that can handle your work and entertainment needs without putting a dent in your wallet? If so, you’re in luck! The Redmi Pad SE, a versatile and powerful tablet designed to enhance productivity and entertainment on the go, is now available for an exclusive first-day sale on Shopee on October 26, 2023The Redmi Pad SE comes in two variants: 4GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, each with different features and benefits to suit your preferences and needs.

The 4GB+128GB model is perfect for casual users who just want a smooth and reliable tablet for everyday tasks like browsing, reading, watching videos, and playing light games. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The 8GB+256GB model is better suited for power users who need a fast and versatile tablet for work and play. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage that can also be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. This means it can run more apps smoothly and store more files on the device.The Redmi Pad SE is a tablet with unmatched performance and exceptional value. headtopics.com

If you prefer to buy the Redmi Pad SE offline, you can also avail of both variants at selected Mi Stores and Authorized Mi Dealers nationwide starting from October 27, 2023. The Redmi Pad SE 8GB+256GB is available for an SRP of only PHP 12,999.

