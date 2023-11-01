Introducing Chile’s table tennis bet Zeng, already 57 but still competing

About 34 years later, the 57-year-old Zeng—or Tania, as Chileans call her—is no longer by herself. She has a family and millions of fans cheering for her at the Pan American Games in Santiago. “I came to watch the table tennis grandma,” said Chilean fan Gustavo Ibarra, 14, before Zeng’s round-of-16 clash with American Lily Ann Zhang on Tuesday. “Everyone in this country wants to see her win. She is just so humble.” Zeng has two children, but no grandchildren.

“Tremendous!,” Boric wrote on his social media channels after the Chinese-Chilean’s victory on Monday. Playing table tennis as a professional only crossed her mind during the Covid pandemic. She quickly made it to Chile’s national team and now hopes to be part of it for the Paris Olympics next year. Zeng is currently among the 150 best women tennis table players in the world.

“I came here because the table tennis association of Arica, in the north, invited me. Then I moved to Iquique, and made my life there. I am Chilean, no doubt,” said Zeng in a fluent Spanish she learned in soap operas. She now she prefers to watch Turkish TV series when at home.

Zeng was no match for the American, who won 4 sets to 0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-4 and 11-5), largely thanks to her higher speed and intensive footwork.“It is an inspiration that a 57-year-old player is here with us, giving her best,” Zhang said after the match.

