International Karate Organization Nakamura Holds Kata Seminar

During the seminar, Shihan Hagiwara highlighted the consistent training of kihon (fundamentals) to emphasize stances, strikes, intent of movement, and focus on improving kata performance. MANILA, Philippines – The International Karate Organization Nakamura (IKON) Philippines and Tokyo Kitatama branches held a joint international seminar with over 150 participants on one of the essential components of karate — kata (form) the other weekend.

Led by Shihan Akari Hagiwara, 2023 Grand Slam Champion from Japan and IKON Tokyo Kitatama Branch Chief, the seminar titled Akari Hagiwara Kata Seminar tackled important kata aspects such as form, power, speed, eye contact, fighting rhythm, and kiai (convergence of energy released through a shout uttered to accent action). “I think everyone who is being taught real karate by that teacher (IKON Philippines Branch Chief Sensei Victor Canon) is very happ

