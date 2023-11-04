The full declaration was the “International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists” which was marked as a global commemoration last Thursday, November 2, 2023. The shortened name of “Impunity Day” used as a hashtag remained appropriate because the impunity, the killing of journalists by actors who do not fear punishment or the consequences of their actions continued outside and inside war zones.

The global event was marked by the release of studies and statements deploring the killing of journalists and by calls for governments to uphold democratic processes and recognize the important role journalists play in society. The commemoration reflects how the media industry is increasingly being targeted for simply doing its job. As Andrew Heslop of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-Ifra) wrote, “This is a shout out in desperate hope of drawing attention to a long and tragic story of death and injury, physical and psychological assault; of journalists and media professionals and their need to be heard, healed, and better protected

