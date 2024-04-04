International Arbitration Tribunal Awards $15 Billion to Heirs of Sultanate of Sulu

Two years ago, the Paris-based International Arbitration Tribunal awarded almost $15 billion in restitution to the heirs of the Sultanate of Sulu. The Sultanate had filed a suit against Malaysia for breaches relating to the lease of Sabah. The ruling is based on the 2010 Arbitration Rules of the United Nations Commission on International Law (UNCITRAL) and is considered a landmark decision. Malaysia is contesting the ruling, as may be expected.

The arbitration ruling, awarding such a huge sum, is inconvenient to say the least. Over the years, we have been trying to sweep the Sabah question under the rug even as we are fighting tooth and nail over uninhabited reefs and shoals in the South China Sea. After the ruling was announced, a spokesperson for the Philippine government simply commented that the case involved a private claim. Left at that, our government has not extended any support to the Sultanate of Sulu. Our policy on the Sabah question may have shifte

