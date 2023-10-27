Innovative greenhouse to boost urban food security in Iloilo City

October 27, 2023, 9:20 pmA P1 million-worth greenhouse equipped with hydroponics technology was turned over to the Iloilo City Farmers Federation on October 18 to enhance food security in urban and peri-urban areas. The Camalig Farmers Association in Jaro, Iloilo City, will manage the facility.

Iloilo City Farmers Federation President Marivic Pastolero underscored the significance of this initiative. Pastolero further elaborated on the pressing issues the Camalig farmers face, noting that typhoons and other adverse weather conditions damage their lettuces, and through this facility, they can get a higher volume that can sustain their current market, and they hope to expand their market at Iloilo City hotels and other restaurants.

Apart from the facility turnover, a harvest festival was held with 150 kilograms of lettuce harvested and a total of P27,000 income for the Camalig farmers.The efforts to enhance urban food security extended beyond Barangay Camalig, as another P1-million greenhouse, equipped with a drip fertigation system, was turned over to the Jibao-an-Calahunan Farmers Association in Mandurriao, Iloilo City. headtopics.com

These initiatives are part of the National Urban and Peri-Urban Agriculture Program (NUPAP), a High-Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP) component. Focusing on sustainability, innovation, and enhanced food security, Iloilo City is forging ahead to provide residents with a steady supply of high-quality, locally-produced vegetables, regardless of the weather challenges.

