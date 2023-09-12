Inmates winning elections from inside jail

Our citizens have long intuitively fused showbiz popularity with electability. This time, we should harness their fervent adoration of the body beautiful to energize the body politic. I can see pundits going tsk, tsk, their heads shaking. But I’m with Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos who said, “This shows that democracy is alive in the country and that inmates continue to enjoy human rights even while they are in jail.” Yesss. Always look on the bright side of life.

Perhaps this also shows that the inmates’ barangays have discerning voters who picked candidates with already known records. And so what if the inmates won from inside the slammer? Our nation’s tough times call for adaptable values and flexible governance more than ever. For example, President Marcos flexibly named a longtime pal, a fishing tycoon, as Secretary of Agriculture even though he’s a fellow college dropout. But he became a billionaire anyway, so he must be OK for the jo





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9 inmates bolt Tondo jail; 2 still at large Nine inmates at the Manila Police District Station 1 in Tondo broke out at past midnight yesterday.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

880 Bilibid inmates allowed to vote in barangay pollsHundreds of persons deprived of liberty at the New Bilibid Prison cast their votes on Monday for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

303 Manila City Jail inmates voteIn what was called a “historic” turnout, 303 inmates of the Manila City Jail yesterday cast their votes in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

3 inmates win village seats in 2023 barangay electionsCommission on Elections Chairman George Garcia confirmed that three persons deprived of liberty emerged as winners in the recent barangay and SK elections.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

3 inmates win as kagawadThree inmates who are in jail while on trial for drug charges won as councilor or kagawad in the recently concluded barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said yesterday.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

District jail stages Pintaflores with inmatesSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »