Influx of Undas travelers expected to begin on Friday

The Manila International Airport Authority said it expects 120,000 to 130,000 passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport per day. This is an 8 to 10 percent hike compared to ordinary days.

But Co clarified that the number is still manageable for the airport because of the long holiday break, wherein passengers have more options when they would like to travel. Co said the baggage handling system reliability rate is up 77 percent from 62 percent a few months ago. 18 out of 20 passenger boarding gates at NAIA Terminal 3 are operating normally, up from the previous only 7-8.“Normal security conditions that we have. There are no unforeseen threats on part of the MIAA,” said BGen Manuel Gonzales, AGM Security and Emergency Services of MIAA.Meanwhile, around 1.

The management of PITX have also partnered with transport regulators to ensure the safety of the trips to and from the provinces, Salvador said. “Sisiguraduhin natin na maayos, malinis iyong palikuran, kumpleto iyong mga concessionaires natin doon sa mga pangangailangan upang sa ganoon ay medyo magiging matiwasay talaga at komportable iyong biyahe ng mga kababayan natin,” he added. headtopics.com

A 500ml bottle of water, for instance, was being sold at P25 despite the P11 SRP laid down by the agency. “Siguro hindi ko kayang mas mababa kasi renta, bayad sa tao, tapos yung pagpapalamig diba? Lalo na ito, commercial (space) so talagang doble (ang renta),” she explained.

Noemi Buenaobra, who is traveling home to Pangasinan to visit her family and departed loved ones, said she is thankful that the DTI is inspecting the prices of essential items during this season. She herself paid P30 for a 1 liter bottle of water that should have been priced at P27.50.DTI officials also checked on the prices of candles in one supermarket in Metro Manila. So far, the products were being sold in accordance with the SRP or even lower. headtopics.com

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

ABSCBNNews »

Weather ‘generally okay’ ahead of BSKE, Undas breakThe Philippines will experience 'generally okay' weather ahead of Undas and the barangay elections, PAGASA said. Read more ⮕

NLEX to deploy more personnel for BSKE, Undas rushThe NLEX said it would deploy around 1,500 personnel in anticipation of heavier traffic ahead of Undas and the barangay elections next week. Read more ⮕

Manila announces closed roads, reroutes, parking areas for 'Undas 2023'THE Manila City government informed the public on Wednesday of the roads that will be closed, rerouting scheme, and designated parking areas for 'Undas 2023' at the Manila North Cemetery. Read more ⮕

Muntinlupa releases guidelines for Undas 2023Defining the News Read more ⮕

LIST: Manila road closures, alternative routes for Undas 2023Plane ahead: Road closures and alternative routes in Manila starting October 31. Read more ⮕

Lacson puts Negros Occidental under red alert status for BSKE, UndasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕