Inflation likely slowed down in October—BSP

“Lower prices of rice, meat and vegetables along with the reduction in the prices of petroleum products could contribute to downward price pressures,” the BSP said in its latest monthly forecast. Inflation peaked at 8.7 percent in January 2023 before easing in the next six months. It accelerated again to 5.3 percent in August and 6.1 percent in September on the back of higher food and fuel prices.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona said he was not expecting inflation to settle within the target range of 2 percent to 4 percent this year, hinting that monetary authorities might further increase the interest rate by another 25 bps if needed.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. earlier said the Monetary Board might maintain the current monetary policy settings in the last two meetings of the year.

