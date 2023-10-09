Inflation eases in November, but rice and dairy prices remain high

Consumers enjoyed some slight inflation relief in November after prices rose at a slower pace compared to the previous month, but persistent high inflation of rice and dairy products could still hurt Filipino buyers heading into the holiday season.





