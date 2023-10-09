Inflation eases in November, but rice and dairy prices remain high

Consumers enjoyed some slight inflation relief in November after prices rose at a slower pace compared to the previous month, but persistent high inflation of rice and dairy products could still hurt Filipino buyers heading into the holiday season.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Soaring food inflation weighs on consumersFilipinos who regularly go to the market complain about surging rice and vegetable prices.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
Timor-Leste leader in Philippines on November 10 for state visitRamos-Horta, a Nobel Peace Prize awardee, will be in the country for a state visit on November 10, Friday, to tackle various areas of cooperation between the Philippines and Timor-Leste, spanning technical, political, education and economic partnerships.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
'One Piece' star Mackenyu visiting the Philippines in November for ManiPopCon 2023Japanese actor and 'One Piece' star Mackenyu Arata will be in the Philippines this November as the headlining guest for this year's Manila Pop Culture Convention to be held in Ayala Malls Manila Bay.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »