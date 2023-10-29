Infinix Vlog Masters on how they make fun, relatable hobby content with ZERO 30 5G

It’s also easier to find like-minded people through the content we consume and put out there. This can open up more doors to further explore our interests. If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your hobby content, creators Verniece Enciso, Daniel Miranda, Ariana Evangelista, and Mikki Tenazas have some helpful tips.Social media is a convenient way to connect with people with the same hobbies as you. So, it’s important to not make your content too serious or complicated.

Ariana is a sporty gal who loves playing pingpong and going on adventures on her motorcycle, and she’s not shy about sharing these hobbies on her social media. She says it makes her happy to see people who love the same activities be so supportive of her. “I keep the mood of my posts as light and as fun as possible,” Ariana says about keeping her followers engaged.

Daniel is also into motorcycles and plays golf. He considers social media as a great way to connect and share his interests with his followers, so he always tries to make his content relatable. “I give them genuine feedback on my experiences when it comes to my hobbies,” he says.Many people sometimes hesitate to start on a new hobby, even if they’re interested in them. It could be due to lack of time or resources to get into it. headtopics.com

On the other hand, Mikki also finds inspiration from other creators when he’s shooting content while traveling or trying out a new restaurant. “I’ve always incorporated my travels and adventures into my social media content, and capturing these experiences has helped me level up my skills in photography and videography, while constantly learning how to create engaging content with whatever device I’m traveling with.

