Located in Barangays Moog and Tubajon in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental, the 65-hectare phase 1 of the industrial park forms part of Ayala Land’s master-planned mixed-use development, Habini Bay. Inspecting the site are (from left) MDC field engineer James Darrel Dairo, ALLHC Technoparks sales and marketing officer Anabell Tapang, ALLHC Technoparks head Gail Santos and MDC safety associate Virgilio Alajar III.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: As Otis toll climbs to 48, Mexicans slam government’s rescue responseDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Inaugural flightDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Child-labor freeDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: FLI service deskDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Citicore Group, Chinese firm sign deal for supply of 700-MW solar modulesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Globe taps Nokia to install compact, modern antennas in South CotabatoDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕