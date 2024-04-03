Indonesian President-elect Seeks Stronger Relations with Japan

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto expressed his desire to strengthen relations with Japan during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Japan has been seeking closer ties with Southeast Asian countries, particularly in maritime security and defense, due to China's assertive military presence.

Subianto's visit to China was aimed at emphasizing stable relations amidst tensions in the South China Sea.

