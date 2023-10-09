Indigenous Representatives Emphasize the Importance of Respecting Rights and Enhancing Participation in Climate Change Processes

Respecting the rights of indigenous peoples and enhancing their participation in climate change processes play a crucial role in addressing climate change, indigenous representatives from Asia stressed Thursday. Indigenous peoples, who have long been marginalized in climate discussions and excluded in decision-making processes, safeguard 80% of the world’s biodiversity and hold many of the solutions to the climate crisis.

The International Indigenous Peoples Forum on Climate, representing indigenous peoples at the Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, emphasized that indigenous peoples should be treated as “key partners” in climate change dialogue, not merely beneficiaries. Despite constituting less than 5% of the global population, indigenous peoples are widely regarded as the best stewards of nature

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Halos 80 Pinoy nakaabang sa pagbubukas ng border papasok ng EgyptKasama sa mga naghihintay sa border ng Egypt ang halos 80 Pilipino.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: 80 years after WWII, Holocaust survivor escapes Hamas attackYaakov Weissmann survived the horrors of the Holocaust by hiding with a non-Jewish family in France when he was just four years old during World War II.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Gemma Cruz Araneta turns a young 80I hope the Philippines becomes the nation that Jose Rizal envisioned. He advocated an educational system that awakens ‘sentimiento nacional.’

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: 80 years after WWII, Holocaust survivor escapes Hamas attackYaakov Weissmann survived the horrors of the Holocaust by hiding with a non-Jewish family in France when he was just four years old during World War II.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: KILALANIN: Ang talent scout sa likod ng 'soft drink beauties' noong dekada '80Alamin ang makulay pero kontrobersyal na buhay ng talent manager na si Rey dela Cruz.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: San Miguel eyes 80 million annual chicken production in Davao del SurSMC plans to establish a similar farm in Central Mindanao, 'to help improve the security' in the Bangsamoro region

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »