Indian moneylender shot dead in Maguindanao del Sur

Gunmen shot dead an Indian moneylender in an attack on Sunday afternoon along a busy stretch of a highway in Buluan town in Maguindanao del Sur, not too distant from the capitol of the province. The Buluan Municipal Police Station, in an initial report on Monday to Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said that Laxman Singh, who was based in Cotabato City, died on the spot from bullet wounds in the head.
Singh, an Indian national, was riding his motorcycle when he was attacked, an incident preceded by the ambush in Buluan, along the same route just two weeks ago, that left two Christian students involved in preaching activities in villages in nearby towns, badly wounded. The two victims, who sustained bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies, are residents of Mlang town in Cotabato province, about 30 minutes away through overland travel from Buluan. The moneylender Singh operated in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and in the cities of Tacurong and Cotabat
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHİLSTARNEWS: Saudi Arabian dead, Filipina wife hurt in Maguindanao Sur ambushA Saudi Arabian was killed in an ambush in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur on Tuesday night.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »