Incentives urged for local makers of building materials

The Philippine Constructors Association (PCA) said this after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered that domestic building materials be used in construction projects. PCA Executive Director Ibarra Paulino sais that at present, local manufacturers right now cannot completely supply the needs of the Philippine market and must still rely on some imports.

To remedy this, the government needs to support local manufacturers and develop more manufacturing plants, he said. "We have abundant natural resources. The sad part is that our natural resources are being transported to other countries and they come back as finished materials and we need to pay more," Paulino said in an interview with ANC. "We really need to give incentives to the manufacturers so that their prices can be competitive."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Asian Para Games medalists set to receive cash incentivesMANILA, Philippines: Filipino medal winners in the recently-concluded 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China are set to receive cash incentives from the government.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: DTI pushes initiatives to harness AI as ‘tool’ to boost productivityThe Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is planning to subsidize more online courses given the poor connectivity in the country, and provide skills-based tax incentives for employers in line the agency’s goal to tap artificial intelligence (AI) as a “tool” to ramp up productivity in the country.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: US military in Japan get local seafood post-FukushimaTOKYO, Japan– US military bases in Japan will offer service personnel local seafood in a gesture of support after China banned imports over worries about water discharges from Fukushima, the US embassy said Tuesday.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Palace declares local holidaysMalacañang has declared holidays in various localities of the country to allow residents to participate in the celebration of their community festivals.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Taguig bags exemplary local governance awardDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: A local approach to UN SDGsWHILE the world is struggling to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets by 2030, the Philippines continues to work at being aligned with the SDGs as we prepare for a full localized approach in governance, financing, planning, and implementation of climate-sensitive local endeavors through the Mandanas-Garcia ruling.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕