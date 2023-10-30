Inaugural flight

United Airlines pilots and crew pose with US and Philippine flags to mark the first San Francisco-Manila flight arrival.

The new daily and direct service makes the route more accessible and convenient for tourists, business travelers and returning overseas Filipinos. The inaugural trans-Pacific United flight carried 325 passengers.Globe taps Nokia to install compact, modern antennas in South Cotabato

