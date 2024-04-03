Inaccurate Claim About Mountain Ranges in Bukidnon Province

MindaNews fact-checked the claim of the Department of Tourism – Northern Mindanao (DOT – Northern Mindanao) about facts involving the mountain ranges in Bukidnon province. Some details are inaccurate, hence misleading. In a post on its Facebook page last February 22 titled “5 FACTS ABOUT BUKIDNON,” the DOT-Northern Mindanao said: “The name ‘Bukidnon’ is derived from the Visayan term ‘bukid,’ which means mountain.
True to its name, the province is characterized by extensive mountain ranges, including Mount Kitanglad, Mt. Dulang-dulang and Mt. KalatunganMt. Kitanglad and Mt. Dulang-dulang are not two different mountain ranges. They are among the peaks belonging to the same mountain range, the Mt. Kitanglad Range Natural Park, legislated as a Mt. Dulang-dulang (2,938 meters above sea level) is the second highest peak in the Philippines. On the other hand, Mt. Kitanglad (2,899masl) is the country’s fourth highest peak, and like Mt
