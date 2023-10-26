IN PICTURES: Meet the 'GenXins' candidates of Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2023

Embarking on its 10th year as the only pageant in the Philippines for the Filipino-Chinese community, MMCP 2023 will be the biggest celebration for the Chinoys.

During the special presentation, Geremy Tanenggee and Mary Justine Teng were chosen as Darlings of the Press; Newson Uy and Mary Justine Teng, Mr. and Ms. Ramada Manila; and Lance Tiu and Mary Justine Teng, Mr. and Ms. Dermaworld.

Mary Grac Khue is no stranger to the limelight. She is known as the #MGtheEmcee for her Energetic, Entertaining, and Engaging on stage. Despite going through brain and spine surgery last 2022 she isnow back in the game, stronger than ever ready to"KHUnquer" new challenges. headtopics.com

Lesly Sim is an artist, nature lover, model and passionate individual who is determined to delve deeper into her Chinese heritage. Mary Justine Teng is an entrepreneur, jewelry designer, pageant titleholder and an artist. In 2018, she was crowned 1st runner-up at the 50th golden edition of the Mutya ng Pilipinas pageant.

Kenneth Co is a fun-loving 26-year-old from Tarlac City. He has a passion for performing, whether it's dancing, singing, or acting. He loves expressing himself through fashion.